Dystopian sci-fi series ‘Snowpiercer’ to land on Netflix soon

Snowpiercer, the new TV series produced by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, is all set to land on Netflix in May.

Starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, the post-apocalyptic thriller takes place on a constantly moving train – the titular “Snowpiercer” – that houses the Earth’s remaining humans after the planet becomes a frozen wasteland.

“Seven years ago, the world ended,” says main character Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), as we see shots of a huge train rushing through a desolate wasteland. “Now the train is all that’s left.

“First, the weather changed. In the final days of the freeze, the rich retreated to an ark. This is Snowpiercer. This how we survive. There are those who have, and those who suffer.”

Snowpiercer, adapted for Netflix by Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), will debut on 25 May 2020. However, rather than it airing as a complete boxset, only the first two episodes will initially be released, with a new episode dropping every Monday from 1 June 2020