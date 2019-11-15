Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) reveals his first look as an anti-hero in ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) has finally released the first look at what he will look like as the DC Comics anti-hero of Black Adam. The movie has been under development for a long time now but finally, the production schedule has been revealed.

Johnson also expressed his excitement of being part of the DC Comics project in the caption of this post. He wrote, “Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people,” Johnson wrote in the post. “It all changed for me, when I was 10 yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallows), Black Adam is the third DC movie currently scheduled for 2021. The others are Matt Reeves’ The Batman (25 June), and The Suicide Squad (6 August) from director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).