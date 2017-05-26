DWA and Universal announced ‘The Boss Baby 2’ for March 2021

DreamWoks Animation and Universal officially announced The Boss Baby 2 for a 26 March, 2021 release.

The Boss will return. pic.twitter.com/UFoXY0VUNe — DreamWorks Animation (@DWAnimation) May 25, 2017

The sequel to the box office hit will bring back the core creative team behind The Boss Baby, with Alec Baldwin returning to voice the power-obsessed infant. There is no word yet if stars Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, and Tobey Magquire will return as well.

The Boss Baby was released by 20th Century Fox on 31 March, 2017. Following the takeover of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s DreamWorks Animation by NBCUniversal for $3.8 billion, Universal will take over the marketing and distribution of all DWA movies from Fox following the release of Captain Underpants on 2 June.

As of 24 May, 2017, The Boss Baby has grossed $167 million in the United States and Canada, and $301.4 million in other territories for a worldwide gross of $468.4 million.

Directed by Tom McGrath (Megamind) and written by Michael McCullers, The Boss Baby is based on award-winning author Marla Frazee’s picture-book series and follows the story of an adorable suit-wearing baby who, with the help of his seven-year-old brother, tries to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.