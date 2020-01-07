‘Dungeons & Dragons’ new book title to be revealed on 9 January

Wizards of the Coast isn’t wasting much time when it comes to the 2020 line-up of Dungeons & Dragons books, as Amazon has created a listing for a new product that has a generic cover image and a description that says that the title will be revealed on 9 January 2020.

2019 was a big year for new books. The love for Dungeons & Dragons is growing, with streaming shows bringing tabletop games to new levels of mainstream attention.