Due to Covid-19 terror, Funimation delays Anime dub releases

The coronavirus (COVID-19) shockwaves have now engulfed to the anime industry too. Funimation has closed its offices and asked employees to work from home as a preventive measure.
Elaborating on its decision, Funimation stated the health and safety of its employees is more important than getting the dubs out on time. The company further assured viewers that it will still strive to deliver the best it can during this time of crisis.
The safety of our Funimation family is our top priority, so we’re adjusting our dub schedule to allow everyone to work from home.
There will be delays in the coming weeks, but subs are still on schedule! 💜
— Funimation (@FUNimation) March 18, 2020
“The safety of our Funimation family is our highest priority right now, so we’re adjusting our dub-production schedule to allow everyone to work from home,” the post reads. “This means there will be delays in some of our dubbed series in the coming weeks, but subs are still on schedule!”
The post also throws light on how this will impact the Funimation SimulDub production and release schedule, while has allowed the studio to release dubs at the same time as the subbed release. We have temporarily paused SimulDub production for the remainder of the current and upcoming seasons. We’ll let you know if and when that changes.”
The following dubbed releases will be delayed as a result:
- March 18, 2020
- BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, starting with Episode 9
- March 19, 2020
- Hatena Illusion, starting with Episode 8
- Infinite Dendrogram, starting with Episode 8
- Nekopara, starting with Episode 9
- Smile Down the Runway, starting with Episode 9
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, starting with Episode 9
- March 20, 2020
- Asteroid in Love, starting with Episode 5
- Case File nº221: Kabukicho, starting with Episode 21
- Darwin’s Game, starting with Episode 9
- March 21, 2020
- My Hero Academia, starting with Episode 84
- March 22, 2020
- Black Clover, starting with Episode 124
- ID: INVADED, starting with Episode 13
- March 24, 2020
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, starting with Episode 10
- April 3, 2020
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T, starting with Episode 8
There will be some time before you get new anime episodes in the language of your choice but the subtitled versions will still be rolled out on time.