Dublin based Gingerbread Animation studio launched by CAKE and Studio Moshi

London-based kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE and Australian animation producer Studio Moshi have partnered to create Gingerbread Animation; a brand new independent and creator-driven animation house based in Dublin, Ireland. Gingerbread Animation will create high quality kids animation content producing and developing its own original projects as well as offering tailored creative and production services to third parties and a key all round solution to strategic players in the market.

Specialising in trad-digital 2D animation, underpinned by Studio Moshi’s proven animation production pipeline and both companies’ editorial skill-set in development and production, the studio will offer in-house script to screen services including script writing, design, story-boarding, editing, hand crafted TV series and feature length animation and compositing.

CAKE, CEO and creative director, Tom van Waveren said, “We are excited to combine Studio Moshi’s production expertise with our joint creative networks and experience to create an entity that will be able to manage its own slate as well as being an attractive partner to third parties. We are looking forward to taking this proposal into the market and building this business into a creative powerhouse.”

Gingerbread Animation is currently sourcing local Irish talent for new and upcoming series productions to be announced separately with worldwide distribution handled by CAKE.

Studio Moshi, CEO and EP, Andrew Davies, said, “It is fantastic to be joining forces with CAKE who bring a wealth of experience and significant reputation in the global kids content business. This partnership complements Studio Moshi’s creator-driven focus and proven animation expertise while also providing a significant increase in our overall creative and production capacity with an upcoming creator-driven series and further plans in place for growth and jobs in Ireland. We also see great possibilities between the amazing fresh artistic talent in both Ireland and Australia through co-production and other 3rd party opportunities. Culturally, we are both very similar and equally as eager to break new ground creatively on the global stage with Gingerbread Animation focused on fostering new creator talent and producing break-out shows both for ourselves and our international partners.”

CAKE’s previous co-productions have included the award-winning, Bottersnikes & Gumbles, co-produced with Cheeky Little Media and Mighty Nice for CBBC, 7 Australia and Netflix, the Emmy-nominated Angelo Rules, now in its fourth season, and worldwide hit Oscar’s Oasis co-produced with French producer TeamTO. Studio Moshi is the company behind The Day My Butt Went Psycho, co-produced with Nelvana and in association with Scholastic for Nine Network and Teletoon Canada. Studio Moshi is the co-developer and co-producer with Indie prodco Frederator Studios to bring the popular online short kids series Rocket Dog, created by Australian animator Mel Roach.