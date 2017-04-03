DTR and Signal Media sell ‘Be-Be-Bears’ and ‘Paper Tales’ to DKids MENA

The latest Russian cartoons Be-Be-Bears (104 x 5.5 min) and Paper Tales (78 x 5.5 min) are officially available to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa on the DKids network (Discovery Kids MENA channel). Fully-adapted into Arabic language, including high-quality dubbing and graphics, these fresh animated tales are gaining ground in the market, having already earned attention and love from the youngest audiences across the region. DKids is available through the Pay-TV platform beIN (Qatar) on channel 110.

“We are very happy to start cooperation with Signal Media, which offers great content that combines the best Russian tradition of animation and storytelling with the most modern technology,” Discovery programming team’s Dorota Eberhardt said.

Be-Be-Bears and Paper Tales were created and produced by a well-established animation studio Parovoz, commissioned by Digital Television Russia (DTR) and exclusively distributed by Signal Media. Both series target children from three to six years old, but are fun to watch as well as engaging for older kids too.

Be-Be-Bears tells the story of two little bears and their friends. All the characters are quite different: Bucky likes to invent gadgets and Bjorn is one with nature. Behind the main conflict is a search for balance between technical progress and the love of nature, but these furry friends always find a way out of any situation. The entire animation series is full of good energy and brings tons of fun and positive vibes to the viewers.

Paper Tales takes the audience on the creative journeys of a paper cut-out duo — a moose named Aristotle, and woodpecker Knock-Knock — in a paper wonderland. The origami creatures captivate kids, while the DIY instructions help them develop motor skills, logic, and their imagination. The animation shares light philosophies and ways to deal with mishaps. Each episode ends with step-by-step instructions on how kids can make their own paper cut-out toy, relevant to its lesson. The hands-on activities promote kids’ independence and creativity, giving them an alternative to computer games.

Each cartoon has been presented to and already made popular with international audiences. Last year Be-Be-Bears became available through an online platform LeTV in China, and had scored 6 million views in the first three days of its launch. It was also placed 15th most viewed among 1,500 animation titles at MIPJunior 2016. Paper Tales won Cyber Sousa’s Best Overseas Animation Series at the prestigious Xiamen International Animation Festival (China) in August, 2016.

Both animation series have their own mobile apps on Android and iOS devices. Be-Be-Bears is Apple Editor’s Choice in more than 70 countries, while Paper Tales leads ratings in categories of Top Paid, Top Free and Top Grossing on iOS. DTR apps were downloaded 10 million times across all mobile devices.

DTR and Signal Media are bringing these animation series to the MENA region. Signal Media, CEO, Mikhail Kovalchuk said, “Collaboration with Discovery has been a big new step for us. DKids is a renowned kids’ brand with a long history and millions of viewers all over the world. It is a challenge to reach and match up to the DKids brand. We are sure that our animation will not only become a part of the TV schedule, but will also become the reason kids and their parents in all countries within the MENA region pick up the remote to switch on DKids.”