Drishyam VFX opens studio in Hyderabad

Drishyam VFX, part of Drishyam Films, and one of India’s premiere and most trusted VFX company, is expanding its business roots. Currently, the studio has its headquarters in Mumbai and has expanded its presence in Hyderabad to open doors for new and better business avenues.

Drishyam Studios, COO, Rajeev Kumar say, “Drishyam VFX, in the last one year, has grown in leaps and bounds. As part of our expansion plans, we will soon set up a full-fledged business centre in Hyderabad. After Bollywood, we aim to strengthen roots down south as well.”

With the number of south Indian filmmakers integrating VFX in their movie and the success of Baahubali, there’s a definite fillip in terms of business opportunities down south.

Drishyam Films, CFO and director, Rakesh Totla adds, “Movies made in south now has a pan India appeal. Market share and viewership of movies like Baahubali has increased manifold. Hyderabad is a key strategic point catering to two states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

Total further mentions that the south Indian movie industry holds a lion’s share pertaining to film business and the business potential of VFX in global market is undoubtedly huge.

“India already works on major Hollywood projects and with passing time our global impact will increase bringing more business,” ends Totla.

Akula Venkata Raju, commonly known as Sunil who has joined as VFX producer will be heading the VFX team at Hyderabad and will be overlooked by Rajeev Kumar.

The studio recently celebrated its one year anniversary and have worked on movies like Mohenjodaro, Te3n, Kahaani 2, Maatr. Drishyam VFX’s official website will soon be up and running.