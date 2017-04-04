‘DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender’ WonderCon panel confirms Season 3

Voltron fans were treated to an in-depth discussion of the epic second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix original series DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender at WonderCon. Panelists included executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery, story editor Tim Hedrick, Jeremy Shada (Lance), Josh Keaton (Shiro), Tyler Labine (Hunk), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Pidge), and Kimberly Brooks (Allura).

Each attendee received a WonderCon exclusive poster created by Joaquim Dos Santos and almost had a first look at Prince Lotor, before falling victim to an April Fool’s Day video at the panel.

As a con tradition, Hedrick excitedly handed out original story cards to each audience member who asked a question. Taylor-Klaus shared her favourite Pidge line with the audience: “we’re all interconnected with cosmic dust,” and explained how much she loves that her superpower is what her character hated the most. Labine offered some insight into Hunk’s character explaining that “his instinct is to trust in the good things, but he’s often mistaken.”

After Santos confirmed that season three is coming later this year, a fan thanked both him and Montgomery for keeping action cartoons alive, to which Santos said, “the fans are the quintessence of the show!” Montgomey said that she’s “grateful that fans of the original have been open and accepting of Voltron Legendary Defender.”

The audience got a taste of “a real life Hunk” when a cosplayer that majored in engineering and minored in culinary arts offered Labine a cinnamon roll, and he gladly accepted!

Fans erupted in screams once Lotor’s voice was finally revealed. Shada admitted, “Prince Lotor’s voice is very soothing….even dreamy”

DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender season 1 and 2 are currently available on Netflix.

As if the confirmation of season three wasn’t already enough for fans to go wild, also announced was a brand-new 5 issue mini-series from Lion Forge Comics, a special Facebook live event with Bex Taylor-Klaus to celebrate Pidge’s birthday on 3 April, 2017 and a Voltron Sticker Pack available for free on the app store through 4/1!