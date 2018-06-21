DreamWorks’ ‘The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants’ to unfold on Netflix

DreamWorks’ The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, inspired by children’s novels by Dav Pilkey will unfold in Netflix original series.

The show will revolve around best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, who share a love of comic books and practical jokes – and a strong dislike for their cranky, fun-hating school principal, Mr. Krupp. When their over-the-top pranks get out of hand, the boys unleash their creative superpowers by transforming Krupp into the bumbling, briefs-baring superhero, Captain Underpants! The future of Jerome Horwitz Elementary is always in jeopardy, and it’s up to two prank-loving fourth graders and one goofy caped crusader to save it. What could possibly go wrong?

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants features a voice cast including Sean Astin as The Narrator, Nat Faxon as Captain Underpants, Jay Gragnani as George Beard, Ramone Hamilton as Harold Hutcins, David Koechner as Mr. Meaner, Tress MacNeille as Ms. Hurd, Laraine Newman as Ms. Tara Ribble, Stephen Root as Mr. Morty Fyde, Jorge Diaz as Melvin Sneedly, Mindy Sterling as Melvin’s mom, Erica Lutrell as Erica Wang, Dayci Brookshire as Jessica Gordon and Evan Kishiyama as Steve Gooch Yamaguchi.

Produced by Peter Hastings, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants will premiere on 13 July 2018.