DreamWorks’ ‘The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants’ debuts on Netflix this July

Netflix is going to debut an original series from DreamWorks Animation, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants on 13 July.

Produced by Peabody Award and Emmy- Award winning executive producer Peter Hastings, the series is based on Dav Pilkey’s hugely successful novels that have sold more than 70 million copies worldwide.

The animated series will find best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins indulge in various adventures along with their fan-favourite world of pranks, supervillains and a world-renown underwear-wielding superhero with his famous “TRA-LA-LAAAA!” refrain.

The author noted, “I binge-watched all of the episodes in one afternoon…I couldn’t help myself. Peter Hastings has totally captured the craziness and heart of the Captain Underpants multiverse and I hope everybody will love the show as much as I do. Kids have been asking for more Captain Underpants books for years, and to me it feels like we are getting brand-new books — except they’re animated!”

The series stars established and emerging voice talent including Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, The Goonies) as the series’ narrator, Nat Faxon (Ben and Kate, Married) as Captain Underpants/Mr. Krupp, as well as young actors Jay Gragnani and Ramone Hamilton who are voicing the best pals, Beard and Hutchins.

The Netflix series is the latest animated property based on Pilkey’s books, following the successful 2017 DreamWorks Animation release of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Produced with Montreal’s Mikros Image, the film grossed $125 million internationally on a reported budget of $38 million.