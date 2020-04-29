DreamWorks ‘Kipo and The Age of Wonderbeasts’ will return to Netflix worldwide in June

DreamWorks created animated series, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, which is popular on Netflix, has officially been renewed for a second season on the streamer. The new teaser for season two of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts shows the return of Kipo, Benson, Wolf as well as mutant characters Dave and Mandu. It also teases some new characters that fans can expect to see in season two.

The series is created and executive produced by Radford Sechrist (story artist, How to Train Your Dragon 2) and executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (writer, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

The cast features Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as Kipo, Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) as Wolf, a weapon-wielding survivor; Coy Stewart (The Blacklist) as Benson; Deon Cole (black-ish) as Dave, a talking insect; and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as mutant pig Mandu.

Sterling K. Brown (Frozen II) returns as Kipo’s father Lio Oak; Dan Stevens (Legion) as the power-hungry Scarlemagne; Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as mod frog Jamack; Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) as Timbercat Molly Yarnchopper; and Amy Landecker (Transparent) as the mysterious Dr. Emilia.

Kipo and The Age of Wonderbeasts will return to Netflix worldwide on 12 June.