DreamWorks Animation reveals its star cast for animated Netflix original

DreamWorks Animation has announced the cast of its Netflix original series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. The forthcoming coming-of-age animated series includes Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Deon Cole (black-ish), Coy Stewart (The Blacklist), Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

The series also voice casts Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2), Dan Stevens (Legion), Lea Delaria (Orange is the New Black), Joan Jett, John Hodgman, GZA (Wu Tang Clan). Apart from these, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts also features Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Rhea Butcher (Take My Wife), Betsy Sodaro (DreamWorks All Hail King Julien: Exiled), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Michael-Leon Wooley (DreamWorks The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Matt Lowe (DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!) and Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights).

After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything is trying to kill them is downright adorable.

A visually striking coming-of-age tale from creator and executive producer Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2), Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is slated to debut on 14 January. The series is executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (The Man Who Fell To Earth).