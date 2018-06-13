DreamWorks Animation officially titles ‘Trolls 2’ as ‘Trolls World Tour’

DreamWorks Animation has announced that the much awaited sequel to Trolls (Trolls 2), the animated comedy-adventure which is slated to release in spring 2020, will be titled, Trolls World Tour.

The animated feature will be produced by Gina Shay with Walt Dohrn and David Smith as directors on board, continuing from the point where the first film left off. The synopsis goes like this:

It’s all glitter and happiness in Troll Town until Queen Poppy and Branch make a surprising discovery — that there are other Troll worlds beyond their own, each defined by a different genre of music. When a mysterious threat puts all the Trolls across the land in danger, Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends must embark on an epic quest through unfamiliar terrain to do the impossible: create harmony among the diverse Trolls to unite them against certain doom.

The film’s has Anna Kendrick (Poppy) and Justin Timberlake (Branch) returning to the Trolls-universe. The other names in the voice cast include James Corden (Biggie), Caroline Hjelt (Chenille), Aino Jawo (Satin), Ron Funches (Cooper) and Kunal Nayyar (Guy Diamond). Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos, Karan Soni, Flula Borg, and Jamie Dornan, will voice new characters for this new installment of Trolls franchise.

The film will also feature original songs and re-recordings of classic favourites that promises to expand the series’ music genres, representing a variety of songs from pop, country, hip-hop, hard rock, funk, K-Pop and EDM as well as everything in between.

The first Trolls movie that released in 2016 received four Annie nomination and an Oscar nomination for Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling song. It proved to be a huge hit, grossing close to $349 million worldwide. The series spinoff Trolls: The Beat Goes On debuted on Netflix in January.

Sounds like that the kids and animation admirers can’t wait for this amazing treat from DreamWorks.