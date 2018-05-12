DreamWorks Animation brings two series to Amazon Prime

DreamWorks Animation is coming up with two original kids series for Amazon Prime Video: The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.

Rocky and Bullwinkle will debut on 11 May in the U.S., U.K., Germany, India, and Japan. The Kung Fu Panda series will have a global debut later this year in over 200 territories.

Rocky and Bullwinkle are based on the classic cartoon squirrel and moose that first appeared on television screens back in 1959.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle:

The flying squirrel and talking moose are back in a serialized comedy about the two goofball best friends who routinely find themselves thrust into harrowing situations but end up saving the day time and again. As Rocky and Bullwinkle’s innocent and silly ambitions to become rock stars or find lost treasure end up dovetailing with Fearless Leader’s sinister plans to take over the world, our heroes are set on a collision course with his notorious superspies Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale.

Daran Norris narrates the series which is executive produced by Scott Fellows (The Fairly OddParents, Big Time Rush) and Tiffany Ward, daughter of the original series producer Jay Ward. The series features Tara Strong as Rocket J. Squirrel, Brad Norman as Bullwinkle J. Moose, Ben Diskin as Boris Badenov, Rachel Butera as Natasha Fatale and Piotr Michael as Fearless Leader.

The upcoming Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny will be produced Mitch Watson and Elliott Owen (All Hail King Julien), and Lane Lueras (The Adventures of Puss in Boots).

The series will see four panda kids stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village, accidentally absorbing the chi of ancient and powerful kung fu warriors known as the Four Constellations, and they must realize a destiny to save the world from an evil force. Meanwhile, Po finds himself faced with his biggest challenge yet, teaching the kids how to wield their newfound powers.

DreamWorks Animation pleases the audience by offering not just one but two series!