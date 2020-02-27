Dream11 strengthens its partnership with European Cricket Network

Dream11, India’s fantasy sports platform, has partnered with the European Cricket Network (ECN) to become the ‘Official Fantasy Game’ for the European Cricket Series (ECS) and European Cricket League (ECL) tournaments. Apart from being the ‘Official Fantasy Game’, Dream11 will also be the ‘Title Sponsor’ for all the ECS matches. This partnership further strengthens Dream11’s association with the successful inaugural edition of the European Cricket League (ECL) which was played at the prestigious La Manga Club in Spain last year.

ECN is on a mission to build and promote cricket in Europe, just like it is in England. Through this long-term partnership, Dream11 is supporting the development of cricket in Europe and also promoting European Cricket in India. The Dream11 European Cricket Series (ECS), which is slated to kick off from 2 March 2020, is a T10 tournament that will be hosted in 20 cities within 14 countries across Europe. Each city will witness a total of 20 matches bringing the total to 400 matches.

On the other hand, the European Cricket League (ECL) will see the domestic T20 winners from England, Scotland, Netherlands and 12 other European countries compete to be crowned the Champions of Europe! The ECL will see 38 T10 matches beginning 31 May 2020.

Speaking about the partnership, ECL founder Daniel Weston said, “The concept for the Dream11 European Cricket Series emerged after the success of the first edition of the European Cricket League last summer. The European Cricket League remains as the ‘Champions League of European Cricket’ and the new Dream11 European Cricket Series will ignite domestic European Cricket. I greatly appreciate the efforts and innovative thinking from Dream11 to make the partnership a reality. They understand our vision to develop domestic cricket in Europe as fast as possible so that we can reach our long term goal of making cricket the number one summer team sport in Europe. Talking about European Cricket, Dream11 spokesperson said, Cricket in Europe is currently played in small pockets with a limited set of audience. After the inaugural edition of ECL, we saw great uptake in the format, especially within Dream11 users and realized that European Cricket has a great potential to grow and eventually compete at the international level. We are happy to deepen our partnership with ECN and work towards building European cricket.”

Fans across the Indian subcontinent can catch all the LIVE action from ECS and ECL beginning 2nd March and 31st May exclusively on FanCode.