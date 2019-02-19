Dream11, India ’s sports gaming platform, announced that it now has more than five crore registered users, which is the highest number on any sports gaming platform in India.
The company has more than doubled its user base in a short span of 12 months, from two crore last February to 5 crore till date. As per a report by Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG) & AC Nielsen, Dream11 holds almost 90 per cent market share within the Indian fantasy sports industry.
Commenting on this milestone, Dream11 CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain said, “We are thrilled to have 5 Crore Indian sports fans on our platform. This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of fantasy sports in India, signalling a new era for the Indian sports gaming industry. Backed by strong partnerships across sports genres and robust technology infrastructure, we will continue our efforts to expand our user base and provide the Indian sports fans with a personalised, immersive and engaging experience.”
In the year 2018, Dream11 officially partnered with leading international and Indian sporting bodies, such as the International Cricket Council (ICC), National Basketball Association (NBA), Big Bash League (BBL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), and International Hockey Federation (FIH) as their official fantasy sports game. Other than partnerships, Dream11 also brought MS Dhoni on board as their brand ambassador.