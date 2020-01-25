Dream Theatre names Renu Nair the general manager for Consumer Products

Dream Theatre has brought on board Renu Nair as the general manager for Consumer Products.

In her new role, Nair will be responsible for growing the consumer products business across Dream Theatre’s representations in Entertainment and Lifestyle lines of businesses, across India and South Asia. She previously served as the sales director and Consumer Products head at Mattel India. Prior to Mattel, Nair was at the Walt Disney Company as Consumer Products associate director.

Speaking on this appointment, Dream Theatre founder and CEO Jiggy George said, “We are excited to have Nair on board. She brings a wealth of cross category experience and a keen understanding of the market. It is an exciting time for the licensing business in India and her appointment will bring laser focus to revenue growth as well as our strategic partnerships, across our brands.”

“I am thrilled to join Dream Theatre. Its rich brand representation portfolio is poised perfectly for driving growth and value across Consumer Products businesses and partnerships”, added Nair.

Dream Theatre leverages the power of licensing to ‘CREATE, REPRESENT and DISTRIBUTE’ iconic brands in South Asia. These brands are focused on Entertainment, Sports and Lifestyle businesses. Dream Theatre represents The Smiley Company, Sanrio, Liverpool Football Club, Real Madrid, FIFA 2018, The Pokémon Company, Rovio amongst other brands for Licensing and Merchandising in India and South Asia. Dream Theatre represents ChuChu TV, the most popular kids network of channels on YouTube, globally for their licensing and merchandising portfolio. The company also manages content syndication for key brands and creates and retails products via Dream Theatre group companies.