‘Dragons: Rescue Riders’ season 2 is coming to Netflix in February 2020

DreamWork’s Dragons: Rescue Riders is getting a second season and will be releasing on 7 February 2020 on Netflix. Based on How To Train Your Dragon, Rescue Riders is the pre-school series produced for Netflix.

Season one which consisted on 14 episodes released on the streamer on 27 September 2019 and saw dragons including Fastfin, Rockspitter, Slinkwing, Fire Fury, Slobber Smelter, Foreverhorn and Piercing Shriekscale.

Raised by dragons, brave twins Dak and Layla emabark on new adventures with Winger, Summer, Cutter, Burple, and Aggro — to protect and defend other dragons, as well as their home of Huttsgalor.

The series features the voice of Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball, Sofia The First, Lego Star Wars) as Dak, Brennley Brown (Semifinalist on The Voice, Sofia The First, Tangled: The Series) as Leyla, Carlos Alazraqui (Happy Feet, Inside Out, Batman: Arkham City) as Guggard, Moira Quirk (Skyrim, The Wild Thornberrys, Castlevania) as Hannahr, Roshon Fegan (Shake It Up, Camp Rock, Greenleaf) as Elbone, and Brad Grusnick (Bunnicula, Bioshock Infinite) as Magnus Finke.

The young dragons are voiced by Marsai Martin (Little, Black-ish) as Aggro, Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs, Just Add Magic) as Winger, Skai Jackson (Jessie, Bunk’d, Bubble Guppies, The Smurfs) as Summer, Noah Bentley (Adam Ruins Everything, Reel Kids, Afternoon Delight) as Burple, and Andre Robinson (Hotel Transylvania 2, Doc McStuffins) as Cutter.

John C. McGinley (Scrubs, Stan Against Evil) as Grumblegard, Tara Strong (The Fairly OddParents, My Little Pony) as Vizza, Grey Griffin (DC Superhero Girls) as Marena, and Jacob Hopkins (The Goldbergs) as Axel Finke.

Donald Faison (Scrubs, Robot Chicken), Talon Warburton (Man with a Plan), Danny Pudi (Harvey Girls Forever), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Maurice LaMarche (Futurama, Pinky and the Brain) are the guest stars.

The series is executive produced by Jack Thomas (Regular Show, DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge) and co-executive produced by Brian Roberts (DreamWorks VeggieTales).