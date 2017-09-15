DQ Entertainment taps licensing agents for Jungle Book in American regions

DQ Entertainment (DQE), one of the world’s leading international producers and distributors of children’s animated content has announced the appointment of new licensing agents for its popular brand, The Jungle Book.

The series will be represented for licensing and merchandising by The Licensing Group (TLG) in North America, by CPL for Latin America and Mexico, and by CIMCA in Central America. Sinecast has been appointed as promotional partners for the brand in Turkey.

The first two seasons of The Jungle Book series were telecast on Discovery Family USA, receiving excellent reviews and high viewership from children and families. The popular TV show airs in over 160 territories around the world and has more than 300 active licensees. Season three is currently in production for broadcast on Discovery Kids in early 2018.

TLG president and CEO Danny Simon commented, “The Licensing Group is thrilled to be tapped by DQ Entertainment as the exclusive North America licensing agency for The Jungle Book. We look forward to the unique opportunity of expanding the licensing program of this beloved animated television series into a wide variety of children’s categories.”

The Jungle Book also witnessed multiple deals being signed for India through Viacom India- the licensing agent for the Jungle Book franchise in India. Recently the brand was acquired by United Biscuits for promo licensing of their premium Mc-vities biscuit line. Multiple categories of the deals include kids’ apparel, plush toys, promotional licensing, socks and innerwear, apparel and bags, non paper stationery, water bottle, snack jar, ice-cube, exercise book, CR book and drawing book.

“The Jungle Book continues to be a highly successful brand for us and with the imminent launch of season three it is both exciting and perfect time to be going global with new agents,” DQE Group CEO and MD Tapaas Chakravarti says. “Consumers across the world have fallen in love with Jungle Book brand. We believe that we have found strong and reliable licensing Partners with TLG in North America, CPL for Latin America and Mexico, and CIMCA in Central America and we’re thrilled to work with them to bond with fans all across the regions.

“Turkey being a very important territory for us, we are confident Sinecast Events will help us grow our popular Jungle Book, Peter Pan and Robin Hood brands with their promotional activities in the region.”

The brand now has further expanded with spin offs such as Jungle Safari, a 30 minute X’mas special, and a 60 minute DVD feature Rumble in the Jungle. The series had been picked by some of the most well-known children’s channel broadcasters from around the world that include ZDF (Germany), TF1 (France), Discovery Kids (USA), Nickelodeon (India), ATV (Turkey), JCCTV for 22 Arabic nations, Globosat (Latin America) and ABC (Australia) amongst various others.