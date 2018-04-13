DQ Entertainment Closes Major Distribution Deals All Over The Globe

DQ Entertainment, the global entertainment production and distribution company has signed a number of content acquisition deal with broadcasters around the world for multiple properties produced by the company for distribution.

With the signing of these acquisition agreement, DQE will now be able to expand its footprint into the growing kids’ entertainment market across the world.

The following are some of the distribution deals that were closed by the company:

Viacom 18 India has acquired the television broadcast rights for Jungle Book season three for India along with season one and two.

The broadcast rights for Iron man season two, Casper season one, Lassie and Peter Pan season two has been acquired from DQE’s content library for Sri Lanka.

Discovery Latin America renewed its license for the television rights for Jungle Book Christmas special.

RTM from Malaysia has acquired the TV rights for Jungle Book Safari, a mix of live action and animation.

SH Channel acquired the rights for DQE’s latest IP-The PSAMMY Show for Israel.

The TV rights for Peter Pan season one and two, Jungle Book season one and two and Robin Hood season one were acquired for Kuwait.

With the closure of the above distribution deals the company expects a positive complementary boost towards its licensing & merchandising efforts for these regions.

DQE is presently in discussion with various other broadcast partners for some of its latest shows that are expected to complete production this year such as Jungle Book season three, Robinhood season two and The PSAMMY Show.

DQE COO Manoj Mishra said, “These deals are definitely strategic for us and will introduce DQE’s high quality, global kids’ content across multiple television channels in these region. The deals are testament to the quality, demand and universal appeal our content has across the globe .We plan to envisage more such deals to be closed with leading broadcasters and distributors this year.”