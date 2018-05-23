DQ Entertainment and Chiliad Procons to launch Jungle Book themed indoor theme parks across India

DQ Entertainment (DQE) has signed an indoor theme park deal with Chiliad Procons at the Las Vegas licensing show. The deal will see the opening of multiple indoor themed parks around DQE’s IPs such as the Jungle Book, Peter Pan and Robinhood across India.

The Jungle Book TV series would be the franchise’s first global expansion that will debut in Mumbai in 2018, Delhi in 2019 and further expand across major metro cities over the next few years. The park will have rides mostly inspired by The Jungle Book tales and its culture.

DQE Group COO Manoj Mishra commented, “The theme parks being developed by Chiliad Procons will be the entertainment destinations for kids and family to experience the world of their favourite Jungle Book characters. We are excited to partner with Chiliad in this endeavour and expect this agreement to boost our other licensing and merchandising efforts worldwide.“

Kids will get to see characters such as Mowgli, Baloo, Bhageera and Sher Khan and children will be able to experience the fun with flying, connecting bridges to escape through the jungle, life size elephants and a signature light and sound show to highlight the beauty of jungle.

Chiliad Procons MD Prasuk Jain stated, “We believe India is now growing in international influence and gaining a prominent voice in global entertainment and tourism, thanks to positive demographic factors within the Indian diasporas. We are happy to invest in such properties that in turn serve as a landmark for visitors from around the world! And, are excited to partner with DQE to introduce an indoor park which we believe India is waiting for. It will house all factors of adrenaline rush, a themed restaurant and much more to keep them alive and visitors experience something beyond their wildest imagination. The Jungle book has been growing in popularity with fans around the globe and so are family fans, which are the key component of Chiliad Procons FEC’s. This collaboration will create a new entertainment powerhouse of passion and talent that will craft epic, imaginative experiences allowing a new exposure to the company for more associations to come.”

Chiliad Procons and DQ Entertainment are committed to creating incredible and popular family entertainment experiences for millions of Indians.

The Jungle Book has now gone into production of season three after the global success of its first two seasons. The series is acquired by broadcasters such as ZDF Germany, DeA Kids-Italy, TF1-France, Canal+ France, Telequbec and TVO-Canada, JCCTV-Middle East , Nickelodeon-India and over 160 other countries worldwide.

DQE Group MD and CEO Tapaas Chakravarti said, “The Jungle Book has succeeded in creating a large fan following among kids across the world and this new partnership with Chiliad Procons will take Mowgli and his jungle friends come close to kids and family in India through their indoor theme-based parks.”