Double Negative to launch new VFX facility in Chennai

Double Negative (Dneg), one of the world’s leading visual effects companies, has announced the launch of a new VFX facility in Chennai, India. The new studio which is due to open in late summer this year is Dneg’s fifth international facility, joining its existing facilities in London, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Mumbai.

“We’re delighted to announce our new facility in Chennai,” said Double Negative CEO Matt Holben.“There is an abundance of filmmaking talent in the south of India and we are excited to open our doors to local creatives, technicians and support staff. We are developing a state-of-the-art studio that complements and supports our existing facilities and provides a cutting-edge working environment for our staff.”

Dneg’s Chennai facility is being opened after the success of its Mumbai facility which was launched in August 2016 and has grown to a staff of over 900 employees. As part of Dneg’s international network, the Mumbai team has contributed to films such as The Fate of the Furious, Wonder Woman and The Mummy.

Recruitment for the new Chennai facility has already begun and the company has a call out for a wide range of VFX, technical and support roles. Dneg will also be bringing its recruitment roadshow to Chennai and Bengaluru soon, details of which will be posted on Dneg’s social media channels and website.