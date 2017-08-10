‘Dota 2’ The International 2017 finals to be broadcasted on Dsports in India

The biggest esports tournament around the globe is underway. The International Dota 2 championship by Valve is in its seventh edition and has garnered a whopping prize pool of around $24 million.

Regarded as the most prestigious esport tournament for Dota 2, the tournament is followed by enthusiasts and gamers around the globe. Mostly, they are either viewed through the ingame mechanics or via streaming services such as Twitch.



As the news comes, folks from India would be able to catch the finals of TI7 on their TV screens as it will be broadcast live through Dsports. The final match of the tournament will be broadcasted on the channel on 13 August, 2017.

This will not be the first time that an esports match would be aired on this channel. Recently the same channel had started broadcasting CS:GO matches from the ESL India Premiership.

With TI7 being broadcast on Indian television screen, it might be a big step in bringing esports into the mainstream in the country.