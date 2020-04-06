Doordarshan brings back ‘Jungle Book’ during lockdown

One Take Media Co, the global content distribution hub has agreed to offer the popular Jungle Book series for a free run on Doordarshan to keep Indian kids occupied at home during lockdown.

This run is in solidarity with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) and is Doordarshan’s initiative of bringing popular series back to life for the current generation to watch in the days of lockdown.

One Take Media Co. founder and CEO Anil Khera said, “We are very happy to be a part of this national movement and contribute our bit to the national entertainment library in such delicate times. Mowgli and Jungle Book have always been a favourite among the audience. We are sure that it will make the older audience nostalgic and at the same time, will connect with the younger audience who will discover the innocence of Mowgli. We support MIB’s and Doordarshan visionary decisions in reviving popular content in current times.”

This decision comes after Doordarshan announced bringing back historical epics like Mahabharat and Ramayan over the past two weeks for viewers across the country. In a circular, the MIB has directed all direct-to-home platforms and cable operators to show all DD channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

Commenting on this, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said, “We are happy to bring back one more popular series along with our iconic TV series. We are happy that One Take Media has shown its willingness to join us for the national cause to keep children engaged safe at home with their families during the lockdown.”

Data from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for the week ended 13 March, shows that consumption of television content rose by over 40 million minutes’ week-on-week, a number likely to increase further in the coming days. As people stay at home and television broadcasters run out of fresh content, reviving classic shows seems to be a common recourse.