Dome Entertainment and Nodwin Gaming join hands for ‘Echoslam-Asia’s first esports, cosplay, music, and entertainment fest’

The Indian esports sector is at a growing stage. Dome Entertainment and Nodwin Gaming have collaborated to launch ‘Echoslam-Asia’s first esports, cosplay, music, and entertainment festival.’

This pan-India festival will see a mix of professional and casual gamers, international esports personalities, cosplay competition, famous celebrity DJs and stand-up comedy artists spanning over a period of four months finally concluding with a grand finale. The festival will offer a prize money worth Rs 25 lakhs.

Over 50+ cosplayers, international celebrity gamers, DJs and stand-up-comic artists will be flying down to India to participate in the festival. The organisers also have college activation plans in place with more than 100 colleges across 20 cities. The main idea of the event is to create a considerable amount of excitement and participation from the enthusiastic fan base across the world.

Echoslam will also find the cosplayers engaging in a flash moment for five-seven minutes outside youth hangout places. The interesting line-up for the event includes some noted names such as Alan Walker, Oliver Heldens (DJ), Zaeden (DJ and Record Producer), Lost Stories (DJ and Record Producer) and many more.

The fest will also have different photo-ops and a special acts programme, possibly featuring a number of entertainment categories.

The timeline of Echoslam has already begun from July. The city-festivals and competitions will commence from August, continuing till October following the grand finale in November at NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai.