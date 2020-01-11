‘Doctor Strange’ director Scott Derrickson exits over creative differences for the upcoming sequel

Scott Derrickson made the original 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and had been due to deliver Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021. He has now vacated the chair due to creative differences.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” reads the official statement from Marvel. “Derrickson will stay on as an executive producer and we remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

The first Doctor Strange film, which co-starred Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams, made $678m at box offices worldwide. Filming of the sequel is scheduled to start May this year, and Marvel expects to have a replacement director on board to keep to that schedule and its planned release on May 7th 2021.