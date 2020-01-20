Doctor Strange 2 Synopsis Confirmed

Despite myriad challenges that the Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness faced, it looks like the company has gone into overdrive in trying to find a new director to step in for the departed Scott Derrickson.And while we are aware that the new movie is set to begin filming later this year, a new listing from Production Weekly has posted the movie’s plot that we heard about last week. Of course it’s still not confirmed whether its the exact plot, but it does hint at massive effects for the Sorcerer Supreme in the sequel movie.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

Interesting bits are :- as it mentions the Time Stone which was destroyed during the events of Avengers: Endgame. How Strange is able to continue his research could be a part of the mystery of the film, especially considering the heavy hint toward the inclusion of Baron Mordo. Mordo was last seen in the post-credits stinger for Doctor Strange, showing that he is hunting down all of the sorcerers on Earth in a misguided attempt to save the world.

We already knew Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Elizabeth Olsen would be returning, but there’s been no mention of Rachel McAdams yet. However, the listing does include her alongside the previously mentioned actors.

We’ll know if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still on the cards on its 7 May