DNEG shares insights about Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ along with a VFX breakdown

Its always insightful to glimpse through the virtually created VFX shots that enhance the storytelling of our favourite shows. The mastery of VFX has rendered storytelling immersive and gripping for the masses and it’s not very common to get a window into how the VFX professionals deployed the software to create the fictional images that wowed us.

Step behind the scenes of one of Netflix’ most iconic shows, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Listen to DNEG’s Andy Hargreaves, DFX Supervisor on the show, and find out how we helped create the mystical land of Thra in our new VFX Breakdown below

Such elaborate explanation of the way the vision was crafted together is sure to help folks who wish to learn about the art of VFX.