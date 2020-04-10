Latest Videos


DNEG shares insights about Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ along with a VFX breakdown

5:30 pm 10/04/2020 By Parth Kaushik

Its always insightful to glimpse through the virtually created VFX shots that enhance the storytelling of our favourite shows. The mastery of VFX has rendered storytelling immersive and gripping for the masses and it’s not very common to get a window into how the VFX professionals deployed the software to create the fictional images that wowed us.

Step behind the scenes of one of Netflix’ most iconic shows, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Listen to DNEG’s Andy Hargreaves, DFX Supervisor on the show, and find out how we helped create the mystical land of Thra in our new VFX Breakdown below

Recently DNEG shared the behind the scenes of one of Netflix’s most noted shows, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.  For the unversed,  Dark Crystal is a vfx-heavy story about the scary secret behind the skeksis’ power and the rebellion to save the world. Award-winning VFX firm DNEG created the VFX imagery, delivering a massive number of shots.

When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and try to save their world.

Dneg shared, “Step behind the scenes of one of Netflix’ most iconic shows, ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’. Listen to DNEG’s Andy Hargreaves, DFX Supervisor on the show, and find out how we helped create the mystical land of Thra in our new VFX Breakdown below.”

Such elaborate explanation of the way the vision was crafted together is sure to help folks who wish to learn about the art of VFX. Stay tuned for more updates.

