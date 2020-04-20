DNEG drops ‘Hobbs and Shaw’s VFX Breakdown

While the world fights a battle a deadly virus, cinema offers respite with stories of fighting similar circumstances. One such movies that provided a similar catharsis was Hobbs and Shaw that saw Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles from the main series (Fast and the Furious franchise) battle a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist (Elba) threatening the world with a deadly virus.

Right from helicopter scenes, to CG buildings to set extensions to action sequences, the VFX breakdown offer a deeper look into the way VFX enhanced the imagery in the action sequences.

Recently Dneg, one of the top VFX studios associated with the project revealed the much-anticipated VFX breakdown and the car chase and explosions became the major highlight.