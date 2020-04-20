DNEG drops ‘Hobbs and Shaw’s VFX Breakdown

While the world fights a battle a deadly virus, cinema offers respite with stories of fighting similar circumstances. One such movies that provided a similar catharsis was Hobbs and Shaw that saw Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles from the main series (Fast and the Furious franchise) battle a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist (Elba) threatening the world with a deadly virus.
Right from helicopter scenes, to CG buildings to set extensions to action sequences, the VFX breakdown offer a deeper look into the way VFX enhanced the imagery in the action sequences.
Recently Dneg, one of the top VFX studios associated with the project revealed the much-anticipated VFX breakdown and the car chase and explosions became the major highlight.
They shared, “Our new Hobbs and Shaw VFX Breakdown is here and it features car chases, exploding helicopters and lots of epic fights. Watch it now to see how our amazing teams made it happen.”
Brixton Lorr is a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. It’s now up to hulking lawman Luke Hobbs and lawless operative Deckard Shaw to put aside their past differences and work together to prevent the seemingly indestructible Lorr from destroying humanity.
Amidst the lockdown that has plonked the folks around world into the confines of their homes, VFX companies are releasing a spate of VFX breakdowns which are proving to be both insightful and entertaining.
