Dive into these gripping mobile games #WhenAtHome

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing more and more people to stay indoors, gaming and binge-watching movies are two of the only ways to kill the boredom for most people. In that sense, this is a good time to try out games that will help to kill time and will divert your mind to a virtual world far away coronavirus outbreak fear. Here are some of the mobile games where you will enjoy spending time every bit:

Call of Duty Mobile: Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play first-person shooter game features many playable characters, maps, and gamemodes from previous games in the series.The game includes different control to cater to player’s preferences. The game comprises of Battle Royale Mode, Multiplayer Mode along with ranked matches. The game also have a ‘zombies’ mode follows the classic Call of Duty zombies ‘survival’ formula where the player fights off endless waves of zombies, aiming to survive as long as possible. A ‘raid’ mode was also included where the player must defeat a set amount of waves of zombies before encountering one of two final bosses. The aim of the game was to take familiar aspects from the franchise’s previous games and allow users to access them from their mobile devices. It features two in-game currencies, as well as a battle pass.

Brain Out: For those who like puzzles, Brain Out offers a lot of them – all quite challenging. The game requires the user to think outside the box to solve problems that may seem simple but usually involve some catch. Occasionally it’s possible to get stuck on one of the puzzles, but there is also a help system as the last resort.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space: Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is a free-to-play role-playing video game it involves time travel elements, where players explore different points in time. The game features 55 chapter main scenario that continues to grow, with the gameplay involving the player time travelling through three main time periods; the past, present, and future.The game primarily plays as a side-scrolling JRPG, at times opening up for full 3D movement.The player directly maneuvers a character between locations and interacts with non-playable characters to progress through the game.

Dota Underlords: Dota Underlords is an auto battler game based on a popular Dota 2 community created game mode called Dota Auto Chess, a chess-inspired competitive strategy game, where players place characters known as ‘heroes’ on an 8×8 grid-shaped battlefield. After a preparation phase, a team’s heroes then automatically fight the opposing team without any further direct input from the player. A match features up to eight players online who take turns playing against each other in a one-on-one format, with the winner being the final player standing after eliminating all of the opposing heroes. In addition to the online matchmaking, a single-player match against bots is also featured, as well as a “freestyle” practice mode that puts no limits on hero combinations.

Parkour Race: Infinite running games are nothing new, but Parkour Race introduces an interesting parkour element to gameplay and also competition. Users just need to move their characters left or right on the screen. However, according to the gameplay scenario, they can perform jumps, slide under obstacles and even run through walls – all to try to get ahead of the other characters.

Brawl Stars: Brawl Stars is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game where players battle against other players, and in some cases, AI opponents, in multiple game modes. Players can choose between several brawlers that they have unlocked, each with their unique offensive or defensive kit. As brawlers attack and do damage to enemy brawlers, they build up their special ability, called a ‘Super’. Each brawler has their own ‘Super’ ability, which can, for example, spawn a damage-dealing turret or a complete heal. Each brawler also has two unlockable (passive) abilities called ‘Star Powers’, which can be found in ‘Brawl Boxes’ (the game’s version of a loot box), or inside the in-game shop once the brawler reaches their maximum power level. Additional brawlers can be obtained through Brawl Boxes as well.

Mario Kart Tour :The popular running franchise with Nintendo’s plumber is also present on smartphones with addictive gameplay. Mario Kart Tour puts players to race on tracks in both the Mushroom Kingdom and the real world like London and Paris. Its control method is also simplified with the automatic acceleration of the kart which helps players to only focus on the turns and the use of items.

The Battle of Polytopia: The Battle of Polytopia is a 4X turn-based world-building strategy game player takes on the role of the ruler of a Tribe, starting with one advantage over the other tribes, and attempts to build an empire in competition with the other tribes, which can either be controlled by the computer itself, or by a turn-based, “pass and play” system. Auto-generated maps make each game a new experience, with unlimited replay value.

Pac-Man 256: Pac-Man 256 is an endless running video game The game is part of the Pac-Man series and is inspired by the original Pac-Man game’s infamous Level 256 glitch. Pac-Man 256 puts players in control of Pac-Man as he continues across an endless maze, collecting dots and power-ups while avoiding enemy ghosts. The game ends if Pac-Man comes into contact with a ghost or falls behind and is consumed by a chasing glitch at the bottom of the maze. Eating 256 dots in a row awards the player a blast that clears all on-screen enemies.

Johnny Trigger: Johnny Trigger is a secret agent who shoots first and then says, “This is Johnny Trigger”. The game puts players to control Johnny in phases crowded with mob villains as he eliminates everyone with slow-motion action scenes. The role of the player is to control the timing of shots to make sure that Johnny will not miss any shots and end up a hit.