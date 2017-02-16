Disney’s ‘Tangled: The Series’ renewed for Season 2 ahead of Season 1 premiere

Disney Channel has announced that their upcoming animated show Tangled: The Series has officially been renewed for a second season ahead of its first season premiere. Disney Channels Worldwide, president and chief creative officer, Gary Mash announced the renewal of the series.

The series, based on Disney’s 2010 animated film Tangled, is set to premiere on 24 March, 2017 on Disney Channel. The story takes place between the events of the 2010 movie and the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After.

The show which finds Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi reprising their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene (Flynn Ryder) respectively follows Rapunzel on her adventures as she acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom Corona and its people.

Tangled: The Series is developed by Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore, with Sonnenburg serving as executive producer and supervising director. Benjamin Balistreri is supervising producer and Kevin Kliesch serves as score composer. The show also reunites the team of Disney veteran and Academy Award winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glen Slater.

The show’s cast includes Julie Bowen as Queen Arianna (Rapunzel’s mother), Clancy Brown as King Frederic (rapunzel’s father) and Broadway’s Eden Espinosa as Cassandra. Also among the voice-cast are: Jeff Ross as Hook Foot, Richard Kind as Uncle Monty, Jeffrey Tambor as Big Nose, Paul Tompkins as Shorty, M.C. Gainey as Captain of the Guards, Sean Hayes as Pete the Guard, Diedrich Bader as Stan the Guard, Peter MacNicol as Nigel the Advisor, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Xavier the Blacksmith, Charles Halford as Pub Thug Vladimir, Steve Blum as Pub Thug Attila Buckethead, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance Strongbow, Jeremy Jordan as Varian and Jonathan Banks as Quirin (Varian’s father).

The first season’s premiere is just two weeks after the debut of Disney Channel original movie Tangled Before Ever After, premiering on 10 March, 2017.