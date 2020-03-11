Disney’s ‘Mulan’ sees an inspired and fashionable fairy tale premiere at Los Angeles

Disney’s much awaited Mulan’s cast attended the world premiere of the film in Hollywood last night. Renowned actress Liu Yifei, who plays Mulan, came dressed as a spectacularly beautiful Disney princess, wearing a strapless Elie Saab gown with an enormous train.

Guests arrived dressed in their finest warrior after dark ensembles — think strong silhouettes and shimmering gold trains. The film’s lead actress Yifei wore a glittering princess-worthy gown from Elie Saab’s 2019 Haute Couture range, while Ming-Na Wen, the lead in the 1998 animated hit, wore a strapless floral Mark Zunino dress. Signer Christina Aguilera who has sung for the film too was present in a pink glam avatar.

Mulan‘s director Niki Caro spoke on just how much prep Yifei did to prepare to play Mulan. “I was determined that whoever played Mulan was not going to be fragile and feminine,” Caro told the outlet. “She had to pass as a man in a man’s army.” Yifei went through a 90-minute physical assessment during her audition that included extreme cardio and weight exercises. Yifei went on to train three months for her role, where she plays a woman posing as a male soldier.

Acclaimed filmmaker Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation and a proud father.

Mulan which releases on 27 March features international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.