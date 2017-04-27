Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ and ‘Indiana Jones 5’ get release dates

Disney has announced release dates of some of its highly anticipated movies, and fans will have to wait for two years long.

Jon Favreau’s remake of The Lion King will arrive on 19 July, 2019. The director took to Twitter in order to confirm that his upcoming live-action remake has locked down a release date. Putting it subtly, he just posted an emoji of a lion and a crown, with an image of the release date.

The Lion King will use the same technology as The Jungle Book to bring animals and environment to life, but without any actual human characters involved. The voice cast of the movie includes Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Seth Rogen (Timon) and Billy Eichner (Pumbaa). Beyonce is reportedly the top choice to play Nala but there is no confirmation yet.

The most loved animated movie’s sequel has been frozen for 27 November, 2019. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen’, Frozen told the story of Princess Anna’s quest to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers had trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Disney Animation announced the release date of Frozen 2 on its Twitter handle. While Frozen 2 will take two more years to be out, fans can enjoy the Broadway musical of Frozen in the spring of 2018. Plot details of the sequel are still under wraps, but the original voice cast will be back.

Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced two another major release dates. The ninth episode of the Star Wars saga is slated for a 24 May, 2019 release. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Star Wars: Episode IX will close out the third Star Wars trilogy.

In addition, the fifth chapter of Indiana Jones series is now confirmed for a 10 July, 2020 release. Both Steven Spielberg, director of every Indiana Jones film, and star Harrison Ford are set to return.