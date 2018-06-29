Disney’s DisneyToons studio shuts down in Glendale

The Walt Disney Company is closing its third studio in Glendale, DisneyToon Studios, effective immediately. The animation studio was known for their direct-to-home productions and the Disney fairies and Planes franchises.

Originally known as Disney Movie Toons, the studio opened in 1988 with its first production in 1990 being DuckTales: Treasure of the Lost Lamp and since then had released 47 films including theatricals and direct-to-video releases.

As reported by Indiewire, a Disney spokesperson said, “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end production activity and close Disneytoon Studios.” 75 employees are expected to be effected and it is not yet confirmed if they will be transferred to Pixar or Disney Animation. The title film announced at the D23 Expo has also been cancelled.

The closure of DisneyToon comes as Disney’s vast animation business is undergoing reorganization with chief creative officer at Pixar and Disney Animation Studios, Lasseter leaving the company at year’s end after allegations of sexual misconduct. He has been on a leave from Disney since November and is reported that he would not be returning, followed by the 19 June appointment of Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter to replace him as chief creative officers at Disney and Pixar, respectively.

DisneyToon’s most recent releases were Planes: Fire and Rescue (2014) and Tinkerbell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015).