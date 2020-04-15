Disney+Hotstar to stream ‘The Simpsons’ from today, 15 April

After successfully foraying into the Indian OTT space, Disney+Hotstar is all set to stream all the 31 seasons of the iconic animated show The Simpsons from today, 15 April. The streamer announced it on their social media handles.

Created by Matt Groening, globally recognised as a pioneering animator, The Simpsons launched in 1989 and it is the longest-running sitcom in the American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning across 31 seasons.

Episodes of the latest season of this animated show will also be available on the platform just minutes after the US. Besides that, popular 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie and the recently released short film Playdate with Destiny will also be streaming.

Over the time, the yellow family of five – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, have become pop-culture icons over the years in the series, which is a satirical depiction of working-class life. The animated series has almost attained the stature of a classic, finding fans in celebrities across the globe.

Once the news was out, popular Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself and his sister Anshula Kapoor as The Simpsons characters, on his social media handles. He also captioned the picture saying that both of them can’t wait to binge-watch the show on Disney+Hotstar.

The Simpsons adds to Disney+Hotstar’s massive library and seems to be streaming at a perfect point as the COVID lockdowns in the country has been extended till 3 May.