Disney+Hotstar now streams ‘Mira, Royal Detective’

Disney+Hotstar has added another new title, Mira, Royal Detective to its wide kids catalogue from 24 May which airs on Disney Jr. This animated series can be watched as part of the Premium subscription plan of Rs. 1,499 annually.

The series follows a brave and resourceful common girl, Mira, who is appointed as the royal detective after solving a mystery that involves saving the kingdom’s young prince. Together with her friend Prince Neel, a talented inventor; Priya, her creative cousin; and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, they embark on mystery-solving adventures that highlight and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers and encourage them to think creatively. The show engages the younger audience with the vibrant culture and heritage of India through music and dance.

Mira is voiced by Leela Ladnier, besides Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone and others. Pinto, who voiced the character of Queen Shanti, said, “There will be many things you recognise if you are from India. Right from the care, attention and detail taken to focus on costume, food, conversation about food and words that are being used. At the end of the day, this is an international show, but the creators of the show have been so mindful as to not isolate those watching it in India who are growing up in this culture. So, it feels like there is a convergence of international appeal and the Indian story. I think Queen Shanti and I have this one thing in common. We both like to lead, and I think while I was voicing the character of Queen Shanti, I did embody those leadership qualities. So, I feel the thing that I learned from her is to lead with grace and to come from a place of kindness.”

As lockdown 4.0 continues, Disney+Hotstar has an exciting line-up of kids’ content to keep little ones engaged; including popular characters like Doraemon, Shin Chan with movies like The Lion King and Frozen II that help children escape into a world of imagination; Aladdin and Alice in Wonderful that are full of adventure and stories of Winnie The Pooh that teach valuable life lessons based on the importance of friendship. With an inbuilt kids-safe mode, parents will now be able to navigate through age-appropriate content.

Kal Penn further added, “I hope that what kids learn the most from Mira, Royal Detective are these incredible inquisitive skills, these characters that are confident. I mean, Mira is incredibly confident and capable and what an incredible message that sends to young girls obviously but also to young boys who will watch the show and be inspired by her.”