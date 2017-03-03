Disney XD reveals the first look of ‘DuckTales'; series to premiere this summer

With the upcoming Pokemon movie set to take us on a trip down memory lane, it seems we are in for another treat!

It has been already known that Disney was looking forward to release a new season of the celebrated animated series, ‘DuckTales’. Now, the first trailer for the upcoming season of the series has been launched and we got a glimpse of the adventures of Uncle Scrooge and his nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie.

The trailer shows how excited the little trio is to meet their Uncle Scoorge. It also focuses on the fact that how the trio of little ducks think that they have a ‘normal, boring family’, but their perception changes very soon. As they embark on their adventurous journey they realise the fact that their ‘family is awesome’.

The bazillionaire, Scoorge McDuck can still be seen in his ultra-ambitious behaviour. He even goes on to say, “I made my name being tougher than the toughies…and smarter than the smarties.”

The animation style has changed quite a bit but from the looks of it, the essence of the show will remain the same. We also got to hear a clip of the famous title track for the show which brought back a lot of memories.

This upcoming version of DuckTales will star Devid Tennant as the voice of Scoorge McDuck, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey and Louie respectively and Beck Bennett in the role of Launchpad McQuack.

DuckTales premiers on Disney XD this summer and reportedly, the show is getting a second season order before the first season even premieres.