Disney World to submit reopening plans this week

Dealing with COVID-19 has become the new normal. People around the world, though scared and anxious, are managing their life and actions around it. Lockdown has eased up with Governments allowing relaxations. Earlier Disney said in its Q2 earnings call that they were planning to reopen its theme parks across the world with necessary safety and precautionary measures.

Now, as Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told CNBC lately, Disney will submit its reopening plans for Disney World sometime this week. He also informed that Universal Orlando has already submitted its plans and has proposed reopening on 5 June.

“Disney has given an indication that next week, they will submit their plans, and once they do, we will schedule that for a full briefing before our Economic Recovery Task Force as well,” Demings said last week.

While no confirmation has been made from Disney, reports suggest that the next meeting of the full Economic Recovery Task Force is scheduled for 27 May 27 in the morning. No details have been revealed about what discussion agenda of the meeting.

Disney reopened Disney Springs last week with third-party restaurants and shops in operation. Some Disney-owned venues such as the World of Disney store, will resume 27 May onwards.