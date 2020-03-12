Disney to honour its Archives founder with Disneyland window

The founder of Walt Disney Archives, late David Smith will be commemorated with a window along Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A. to celebrate his incredible legacy and impact on The Walt Disney Company.

Smith who died in February 2019, wrote extensively on the company’s history, with a regular column in The Disney Channel Magazine, Disney Magazine, Disney Newsreel and articles in publications such as Starlog, Manuscripts, Millimeter, American Archivist and California Historical Quarterly. He also authored the official encyclopedia, Disney A to Z (now in its fifth edition); co-authored The Ultimate Disney Trivia Book and Disney: The First 100 Years; and edited The Quotable Walt Disney.

Smith was honored with the prestigious Disney Legends Award in October 2007, and retired in 2010 after his 40th anniversary with The Walt Disney Company. He continued consulting for the company as chief archivist emeritus through his final years.

The honorary window will be unveiled on 22 June 2020, marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Archives. The announcement was made by Disney executive chairman Bob Iger during the company’s annual shareholders meeting.