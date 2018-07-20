Disney to bring back ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Miss the adventures of Star Wars’ Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Clone Trooper Rex? Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming back with the seventh season consisting of 12 new episodes for Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars panel celebrated the show’s tenth anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con on 19 July, when supervising director Dave Filoni revealed that the series is returning back after being cancelled in 2013. A new graphic featuring the hashtag #CloneWarsSaved was also revealed during the panel at SDCC.

The new season will see Ahsoka Tano voiced by Ashley Eckstein returning along with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Captain Rex. Fans last saw Tano on Disney’s other animated series, Star Wars Rebels, during a later time in the Star Wars saga.

“Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller. I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone Wars,” Filoni told the official Star Wars site on Thursday.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will premiere on Disney’s untitled streaming service sometime in 2019.