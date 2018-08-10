Disney Television Animation to launch short series titled ‘Baymax Dreams’

Disney Television Animation is coming up with a new series of shorts based on Baymax from Big Hero 6 which will be titled Baymax Dreams.

Disney along with Unity Technologies has worked on these shorts using real-time rendering technology from the latter. Unity’s technology brings speed and creative freedom to film and to studios to do layout, animation blending, light, VFX, render, and composite all in one place, at the same time.

The collaboration of the two, along with Cycles, the first VR film from Disney which premieres next week at SIGGRAPH, shows Unity’s impact and potential for the future of real-time rendering.

Directed by Simon J. Smith (Bee Movie, Penguins of Madagascar, Shrek 4D), Baymax Dreams will debut in September, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Working in Unity is like having every department at your fingertips. The results of Unity’s parallel, non-linear workflow and real-time rendering meant we were able to make Baymax Dreams in half the time — allowing us to spend the other half on experimentation and the creative process,” said Smith in a statement.

The two-three-minute long shorts will feature the cutting-edge robot, Baymax, dreaming of electric sheep, bedbugs, and duplicates of himself and will debut on DisneyNOW and Disney Channel YouTube on 15 September.