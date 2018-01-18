Disney reveals teaser posters of upcoming flick ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

An old, critically acclaimed novel A Wrinkle in Time, written by Madeleine L’Engle, finally makes its way to the silver screen with a movie of the same name, packed with adventure, gorgeous visual effects, and dazzling outer-world sequences.

A slew of new teaser posters of the movie have been released that portray different characters of it, such as the likes of Meg Murry (Storm Reid), Calvin (Levi Miller) and Deric McCabe (Charles Wallace) who are the main protagonists of the movie.

The three heroes will be chaperoned by the three celestial guides namely Mrs.Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs.Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs.Who (Mindy Kaling), whereas Meg’s parents Dr.Alex Murry (Chris Pine) and Dr.Kate Murry (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) also feature in some of the posters.

The plot shifts around Meg Murray, her little brother and her classmate Calvin, who set out to find Meg’s missing father who has been held captive by a sinister force. The team needs to travel through time and space, while visiting many unusual yet brightly coloured planets and also contending some daunting challenges, in the process.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, A Wrinkle in Time is set to premiere in India on 9 March 2018.