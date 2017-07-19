Disney reveals live-action ‘Aladdin’ cast : Will Smith to play The Genie

Walt Disney Studios revealed the star-cast of its live-action adaptation of the 1992 classic animated feature film Aladdin at D23 Expo. According to the official announcement by the studio, Mena Massoud (The 99, Jack Ryan) will play the kind-hearted Agrabah thief Aladdin. Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) will be playing princess Jasmine. It was also confirmed that Will Smith of Men in Black fame will play Genie.

Guy Ritchie will direct the film with Jonathan Eirich as the executive producer. John August whose credits include Charlie’s Angels, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Big Fish and many more has written the script of the live-action version. Dan Lin, who produced Ritchie’s both Sherlock Holmes films for Warner Bros. is producing Aladdin through his company Lin Pictures.The live-action adaptation will borrow plot elements from the original animated movie as well as from its basis, 1,001 Arabian Nights. The film will keep the musical elements of the 1992 hit.

Aladdin (1992) has five Academy Award nominations out of which it won two- for original score and original song, three Golden Globe awards, an Annie Award for best animated feature and various more.Based on the folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One Thousand and One Nights, Disney’s 1992 animated feature Aladdin was co-directed, produced and written by Ron Clements and John Musker. It featured Scott Weinger as Aladdin, Robin Williams as The Genie, Linda Larkin as Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Frank Welker as Aladdin’s pet monkey Abu, Gilbert Gottfried as Iago and Douglas Seale as The Sultan.

Several fans have been disappointed with the lack of star power in the cast barring Will Smith. However it will be interesting to know who will be playing the villanious and power hungry Jafar. We are also curious about the casting for the kind Sultan and who will be voicing for Iago and Abu. Let us hope it cheers up the fans.