Indian VOD platform Hotstar has removed Disney+ branding from its app in less than 24 hours.
Disney+ was made available on Hotstar very recently and within 24 hours of its release in the country, it was removed from the OTT service. Many Hotstar users complained that Disney+ content disappeared after the company rolled out an update of the app. The logo of Hotstar too is back to its original state after it was changed with the addition of Disney+.
A Hotstar spokesperson revealed to Republic, that the access to Disney+ was a limited release of the beta version of the app that’s currently being tested, with a small number of consumers. The full-fledged launch is going to be as per schedule on 29 March.
Popular shows like The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project and The World According to Jeff Goldblum were made available to users in India, which came as a surprise to the Indian viewers. Though the android version of the app showed series like The Mandalorian, major Disney+ originals were found to be missing from the app. But, the happiness of fans was short-lived as the content was removed as swiftly as it was made available.
The Disney+Hotstar premium subscription is available for the audience at the price of Rs. 299 a month and Rs. 999 for a year. Viewers can also opt for the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, that’s available at Rs. 365 for a year which excludes many shows and movies in it.