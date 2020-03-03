Disney releases poster and trailer for upcoming ‘Artemis Fowl’

Disney released an official trailer and poster of the upcoming live-action feature Artemis Fowl. Based on the kids book by the same name, the movie will bring author Eoin Colfer’s 12-year-old criminal mastermind to the big screen in a fantastic adventure punched up with high-stakes VFX action and otherworldly CG creatures.

“Disney and Kenneth Branagh have magically found a way to extract my imagination, mixed in a dollop of Disney magic and projected the enchanted concoction onto the silver screen,” said Colfer. “I am very excited for audiences to see the film.”

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

The new trailer features the lead character declaring “I’m the next criminal mastermind!” but otherwise mostly seems like a standard Disney’s sci-fi movie for kids with a brave, smart child discovering a magical world. Artemis Fowl opens in theaters on 29 May.