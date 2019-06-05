Disney releases new trailer of ‘The Lion King’ featuring Beyonce as Nala

Disney just dropped a new trailer for its live-action version of the classic animated film The Lion King. Beyoncé fans who couldn’t wait to hear her portrayal of Nala in The Lion King, be prepared.

In the 30-second promo, a photorealistic version of the lioness who winds up as fellow lion Simba’s significant other says, “Simba, you have to take your place as king.” As she speaks the line, the video jumps to action shots of Simba running through the jungle and striding on what appears to be the famous Pride Rock.

The video was posted on the official Twitter account of The Lion King and has garnered more than two million views and more than 18,000 retweets as of late Monday.

The movie will hit theaters 25 years after it was first released. The Jungle Book live-action version director Jon Favreau will helm the project. Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver and Eric Andre are also featured in the film along with Alfre Woodard and James Earl Jones reprising the roles as Sarabi, Simba’s mom, and Mufasa respectively.

The Lion King will roar in theatres on 19 July