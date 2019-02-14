Disney releases the first trailer of ‘Frozen 2’

Disney released the first trailer for Frozen 2, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The sequel to the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s blockbuster hit from 2013, looks like a magical adventure waiting to be foretold.

The trailer showcases the main characters from the prequel, Elsa, her younger sister Anna, snowman Olaf and Anna’s love interest Kristoff. Frozen grossed $876 million worldwide, and won two Oscars for best animated film and best song for Let It Go.

The trailer begins with the first look at Arendelle. We can see Elsa practising her powers on a beach. Anna walks out to the balcony to get a view of some magic. There’s is magic and also some sword fighting. Though the first movie focused on the two sisters figurig out their lives, Frozen 2 looks more of an adventure.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell return as Elsa and Anna, with Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf the snowman. Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown will be seen joining the cast in roles which are not yet disclosed. Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez will return to pen down the songs.

Frozen 2 is due for a release on 22 November in the US and UK and on 26 December in Australia.