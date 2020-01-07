Disney releases a new trailer for ‘The New Mutants’

Disney released the new trailer for The New Mutants today. The film draws inspiration from Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz’s The Demon Bear Saga, one of the best-known New Mutants stories. In 2016, The New Mutants director Josh Boone explained that he pitched The New Mutants as a trilogy beginning with The Demon Bear Saga.

The film is described as an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Together they’ll try to figure out what’s happening as strange occurrences begin to take place, and they try to make it out alive.

Fox first made plans to develop the movie in 2015, and production started in 2016. Filming originally ended in September 2017, but things only went downhill. In January 2018, Fox moved the release date back to February 2019.

A lot of Marvel fans are taking to social media to share their praise of the new footage from the film. After cast change, rewriting of script, re-shooting extensively, after almost five years after the deal to make the movie was signed, The New Mutants will now be opening in theaters on 3 April 2020.