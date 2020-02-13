Disney-Pixar’s ‘Onward’ to release in India on 6 March

Disney-Pixar has announced the release date for its next animated adventure, Onward in India. The urban fantasy film is slated to hit big screens on 6 March.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward is about two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to spend a day with their deceased father and discover if there is a little magic left in the world.

“The story of Onward is inspired by my own relationship with my brother and our connection with our dad who passed away when I was about a year old. He’s always been a mystery to us. A family member sent us a tape recording of him saying just two words: ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’. Two words. But to my brother and me – it was magic,” said director Dan Scanlon.

Scanlon’s personal inspiration for Onward kicked off development for Pixar Animation Studios’ 22nd feature film. Chris Pratt has voiced the character of Barley Lightfoot, the big brother to Tom Holland’s Ian Lightfoot. The other cast members include Julia Louis Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Added Scanlon, “We started with the characters first. We wanted to tell the story of two brothers. We knew one would be shy and awkward, and we wanted to pair him with a brother with a completely opposite personality-someone who has every intention of teaching him about life-but maybe doesn’t really know a lot himself.”

Both Holland and Pratt are equally excited about Onward and recently expressed how proud they are of this film, on Twitter.

“Holland (who voices for the younger brother) has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays. Pratt (who voices for the elder brother) brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humour to his character,” noted producer Kori Rae.